Lenovo's Launches at CES 2017: ThinkPad X1, Miix 720, Legion Gaming Laptops, Smart Assistant & More

On Wednesday, Lenovo kicked off the CES 2017 with an array of product launches. The products unveiled by Lenovo show the company's dedication to launch innovative products to meet the demands of its consumers.

It was stated by Gianfranco Lanci, the President and COO of Lenovo that they are dedicated to understand their customers and will never stop offering better experiences to them be it at work, play, AR/VR innovation or a smarter home.

Let's take a look at all the Lenovo launches that took place at the CES 2017 from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Yoga and Tablet The ThinkPad X1 series is aimed at offering great levels of innovation and embraces the evolving needs of consumers. Notably, the line between personal and work PC is thinning gradually and customers are preferring such products. The 2017 ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a 14-inch business notebook weighing just 2.5 pounds. Despite the 14-inch IPS display, the device is sleek with a 13-inch form factor. The battery life is impressive offering 15 hours of backup. There is a fingerprint sensor onboard and enhanced security features such as face recognition infrared camera as well. ThinkPad X1 Carbon is priced starting from $1,349 (approx. Rs. 90,000) and the availability will start in February 2017. Also Read: Check Out Lenovo's New Holographic VR Headset The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is another device in the ThinkPad X1 series of 2017. It is a flexible notebook with a 14-inch OLED display. It has a redesigned rechargeable pen and enhanced rise and fall keyboard to offer a better user experience. This new notebook has unique modules that provide port expansion offering up to 5 hours of extra battery life and there is an integrated projector to create presentations on the go. ThinkPad X1 Yoga is priced starting from $1,499 (approx. Rs. 102,000) and the availability will start in February 2017. The tablet will be priced at $949 (approx. Rs. 64,000) and the same will be made available from March 2017. Miix 720 The Miix 720 is a Windows detachable featuring an ultra-crisp 12-inch QHD+ screen and a touchpad-enabled keyboard. The device employs the 7th gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Thunderbolt 3, which is the fastest port used on PCs today. The keyboard can be detached and the Miix 720 can be used as a tablet. When used along with the multifaceted Lenovo Active Pen 2, this device becomes an ideal one for note taking and creative tasks. Also Read: Rumored Lenovo Smartphone to Launch in 2017 Also the Miix 720 features an integrated infrared camera with the Windows Hello facial recognition feature. There is a 150-degree tablet kickstand that can be adjusted to the preferred viewing angle. The Miix 720 (with keyboard) is priced at $999.99 (approx. Rs. 68,000) and goes on sale in April 2017, whereas the Lenovo Active Pen 2 starts at $59.99 (approx. Rs. 4,000) and the sale starts from February 2017. Lenovo Legion Y520, Y720 Gaming Laptops Lenovo has always focused on creating a community of gamers and the company taken efforts to understand the gamers better with its new features. At the CES 2017, Lenovo has come up with a new gaming sub-brand called Lenovo Legion. This lineup provides products, immersive experience, and community engagement to drive the passion of PC gamers. The first offerings under the sub-brabd include the new Legion Y720 and Legion Y520 laptops. These products are designed for the enthusiast and mainstream players. The gaming laptops offer state-of-the-art technology to the gamers to get an immersive experience while playing the game. The Lenovo Legion laptops come packed with the latest NVIDIA graphics, 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Dolby Atmos and other improved features to deliver a superior gaming experience to the users. While the Lenovo Legion Y520 laptop is priced at $899.99 (approx. Rs. 61,000) and goes on sale in February, the Legion Y720 starts from $1,399.99 (approx. Rs. 95,000) and will go on sale only in April. Lenovo Smart Assistant Besides the laptops, the Chinese company has come up with the Lenovo Smart Assistant, which is a mainstream digital personal assistant that is built along with Amazon and uses Alexa cloud-based voice services. The Smart Assistant can recognize the users' voice commands and conduct web searches, create lists, play music, and a lot more. This product is designed to manage the smart home devices of Lenovo and the third-party products as well. This smart assistant is priced starting from $129.99 (approx. Rs. 9,000) and sale begins in May. The special Harman Kardon Edition is priced at $179.99 (approx. Rs. 12,000) and goes on sale at the same time. Also Read: Innovative Smartphones Launched in 2016 Lenovo Smart Storage The Lenovo Smart Storage is a secure digital storage solution offering an enormous storage capacity of 6TB. It has dual-band wireless access and the ability to auto-sync across multiple devices. The storage solution offers quick control of files and data and makes use of an integrated facial recognition software to organize the photo library of faces with high accuracy. Lenovo Smart Storage starts at $139.99 (approx. Rs. 9,500) and its availability starts in May. Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller is a wireless keyboard and mouse that can fit within the users' palm and improve the way they can connect to their PC, other displays and the web. It is a product that redefines how a compact Human Interface Device should actually look, operate and feel. The keyboard area supports Windows 10 gestures and multi-touch capacitive touchpad as well. Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller is priced starting from $54.99 (approx. Rs. 3,700) and will be available from March. Phab 2 Pro Apps to unlock AR/VR experience The Tango-enabled smartphone, Phab 2 Pro is available now and it lets users smartphone users unlock unique mobile augmented reality experience. The smartphone offers Tango experience with the help of a slew of new apps. Lenovo Phab 2 Pro has a set of sensors that have the ability to capture 250,000 measurements per second and process information via depth sensing, area learning, and motion tracking. The apps using the technology have opened up a slew of AR and VR experience in interior design, education, games and shopping sectors. The aps include Hot Wheels Track Builder, iStaging, and Matterport.