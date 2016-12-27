LG Announces Levitating, Water-Proof Speaker PJ9, Will be Showcased at CES 2017

Just a week ahead of CES 2017, LG turns out to be a game-changer as its levitating portable speaker called PJ9's teaser goes viral. Reports are as such that the tech firm will be unveiling the device at CES 2017 to be held in Las Vegas next week. Along with this, the company is also expected to showcase its smartphones including Stylo 3 and four mid-range K-series models including the K10, K8, K4, and K3 at the event.

In the teaser, LG promises that the wireless LG speaker, PJ9 is designed to offer high-quality audio along with an 'eye-catching' design. Reports reveal that LG PJ9's 360-degree omnidirectional speaker levitates in the air with the help of powerful electromagnets housed in the Levitation Station. Along with this, the sound system of the device has a sub-woofer in the Levitation Station, which is said to deliver a deep bass.

SEE ALSO: Nokia E1 and Nokia D1 Sketched Images Leaked Online, Might Sport Touch-sensitive Home Keys

The uniqueness of this LG speaker lies in the fact that it is capable of withstanding rain, snow or water splashing, and also consists of multi-point technology, which enables the speaker to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. As per the price and release date of the LG speaker are concerned, the company still hasn't revealed the details and CES 2017 will the right time to announce those details.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals