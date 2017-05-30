Try out these gadgets to enhance the travel and work affair

There will be a set of question which every traveler has to face while planning any trip. Especially, the things need to be carried in a backpack while traveling is the biggest hurdle one have to come across.

It is a human tendency to reduce the number of stuff by packing only the most required ones. Since gadgets have become the daily part of a human being, they can be considered as a close companion while traveling. So, it is preferred to carry the light-weight devices which will come to your rescue while going for a long trip. Let us see what are they and how will they be helpful.

The Logitech K375s The Logitech K 375s is used to connect multiple devices like smartphone, laptop etc at the same time. It helps in typing long documents, switching between apps, reading the news and also browsing through social media posts to make life easy for business professionals. A lot of things can be done just using one button without even touching the screen of the phone. Also Read: Logitech BRIO 4K Pro webcam launched: Price, features and more It also comes with a universal stand which helps in placing the mobile at a proper position to make the typing experience faster, smoother and more convenient. This stand has a soft rubber base with a cradle to hold the mobile devices at the ideal angle to both read and type. The Logitech K 375s is an OS-adaptive Keyboard which works with Windows PC, Android, and iPhone. This device is available in the market for Rs. 1995. The Logitech Type+ This device gives you an experience of typing which you would get in a laptop. Even on a tablet, you can type quickly and accurately. The features like iOS shortcut keys help in switching between the apps, opening a search function, accessing the Home screen, and also controlling the volumes without even touching the display of the iPad. It is a light-weight device which protects the iPad from scratches and bumps. It is bearing a price tag of Rs. 6495 in the market. Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC can be treated as perfect everyday companions for wireless listening on the move. The HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT are focused mainly on always-on, always-connected customers who enjoy listening to media and music every day and every hour. Also Read: Logitech launches SmartDock in a bid to popularize video calling for offices in India. They feature an advanced wireless technology along with audio codec of Bluetooth 4.0 and apt-X to offer true wireless Hi-Fi sound-effect. It is also designed ergonomically to offer ease of use, comfort, and convenience for the user. It uses NFC to pair with compatible devices and intuitive ear cup mounted controls to change the music tracks and also to make any calls using the microphone. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 The name itself says the device is designed to make things happen anywhere. Darkfield laser tracking gives you flawless control on virtually any surface such as glass tables in your hotel room, shiny laminate tops, train and airplane tray tables, and even your jeans. By using Logitech Easy-Switch technology, you can pair up to three devices and easily switch between them with the touch of a button. It is also designed to scroll through long documents or web pages faster and easier. One can charge quickly and get enough power for a full day of usage in only 4 minutes, with no downtime while recharging and also a full charge can last up to 2 months. Also Read: CES 2017: Logitech Announces G533 High Performance Gaming Audio Headset X300 mobile wireless stereo speaker X300 mobile wireless stereo speaker is Engineered for wide-range sound where you can even connect your smartphone or tablet for a mobile theater experience. With no cords and no docks, you can take your music anywhere while traveling. One can wirelessly connect and play up to 30 feet distance. Interestingly, you can also adjust the volume and manage phone calls just with the tap of a finger. It is designed to offer a deep, precise bass response and detailed mid- and high-range sound. 5 hours of continuous music can be enjoyed without recharging.