Weird devices you can buy from AliExpress without having to pay for shipping

Technology today seems to innovate more quickly than it ever did previously. It might be partly due to the proliferation of technology that we're experiencing or due to the current Golden Age of communication. News, as you know, travels at a rapid pace. While it helps to get the word about new innovations to the masses quickly, it also gives said new innovations a chance to shine.

That being said, with each passing phase in time, innovation in tech seems to be picking up speed. If you look at the tech world, there are a lot of devices, gadgets, accessories, you name it you'll find something or the other. Moreover, if you take a walk on tech's wild side you will see some of the strangest, most original, and most bizarre gadgets.

Well, as the innovations in tech has been truly amazing, let's take a look at some of the more unusual or strange innovations in technology that are currently present.

The technological innovations that we will be discussing today are actually listed on the e-commerce site, AliExpress and have been made available to the consumers.

Smart Tag Mini Tracker This is basically a tracking device which can be easily clipped to any of your valuables. If you misplace or lose your belongings this device sends alerts direct to your smartphone and it will also show the last location of the tracker via Google Maps. What's interesting is that it gives you signal strength which guides you to your lost item. Basically, the device sounds an audible beep either through smartphone or Bluetooth Smart Tag, whenever both devices are separated at a pre-programmed distance. With an app installed on your phone, you can control 20 Bluetooth Smart Tags and keep track of 6 Bluetooth Smart Tags online at the same time. Xiaomi Screen Touch Gloves Well, these are hot winter high-quality touch screen gloves made by Xiaomi. These gloves come with a special material on fingers that will help you enjoy using your smartphone in cold weather. The gloves are suitable for IOS and Android phones. Electronic Snore Stopper Biosensor This might be surely a weird device as who would have thought that such devices existed in the tech world. But it does. The Electronic snore Stopper Biosensor is an anti snore wristband watch designed to reduce the frequency and the intensity of snoring. As such, the device is designed to reduce snoring through a new nerve stimulation process. It features a specially designed biosensor with logic-control IC. When it detects snoring, a gentle,4-second electrical pulse will be sent automatically to stimulate nerves on the snorer's skin. The brain then senses this nerve stimulation, and remind or train the snorer him/herself to change the sleeping posture, thereby reducing snoring. Sonoff Sonoff is a low-cost, affordable device that helps you to step into the amazing smart home. It is a WiFi wireless switch that can connect to appliance of different types and brands. Sonoff sends data to cloud platform through the WiFi Router, which enables you to remotely control all appliances with the eWeLink app on your smart phone. The key highlight of the device is that it makes all your home appliances smart and as long as your phone is connected to a network you can remotely turn on or turn off your appliances from anywhere at any time. And by setting timing schedules for your appliances, you can maintain a carefree life. The eWeLink app enables you to control your devices easily. You can download the iOS version in App Store and the Android version in Google Play. Smart LED Light Holder This device is a LED lamp light holder stand that comes with an infrared IR sensor. This device is deemed to be a good solution for energy saving. With the help of IR motion sensor, the device automatically turns on the light when a person is detected in a room and it also turns off when a person leaves. Further, the device can also adjust light sensitivity and delay time automatically. The device sensors work at all angles and at a distance of 5-10 meters. A small note, if you in India and you would like to try out these devices, you can purchase these devices without having to worry about any shipping charges. You don't need to spend an extra dime.