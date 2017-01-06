Xiaomi Launches Mi TV 4, Mi Router HD With 8TB Storage, Mi Mix White at CES 2017

Since December, Xiaomi was rumored to launch an interesting array of products at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas. As claimed, on Thursday, Xiaomi announced a few major products across different categories.

Since the debut of CES 2017, several products have been announced by different companies at the yearly show. Like the others, even the Apple of China has taken part in the event this year to offer a glimpse of what it will come up with in the future.

Take a look at the launches made by Xiaomi at the CES 2017 from below and let us know what you are most excited about.

Mi TV 4 The Mi TV 4 from Xiaomi is the thinnest TV the company has ever launched. Also, this TV is thinner than most smartphones available in the market now. In addition, this is one of the first TVs to be launched in the world with the Dolby Atmos audio technology for a great cinema experience. It is almost bezel-less and sports the modular design, which Xiaomi attempted in 2015. The Mi TV 4 comes with the Mi Port and an understated transparent stand lets users get a suspended in the air look without mounting the TV on the wall. It is available in 49 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches and runs Android OS topped with a UI layer. Mi Router HD Xiaomi's core product categories include the smart routers and these play a great role in the company's IoT strategy. At the CES 2017, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Router HD, which is a world class wireless router packed with an array of smart features to render smooth connectivity. The router supports transfer speeds of up to 2600 Mbps and has an inbuilt hard drive with 8TB capacity. It can backup all the devices connected to it automatically and sync with Dropbox as well. It will be launched in two capacities - 1TB and 8TB. Mi Mix White The Mi Mix was launched in October 2016 and it created a buzz in the smartphone arena for its unique and innovative design. It is one of the gorgeous looking smartphones that any company has launched till date and a technologically advanced device as well. As the rumors claimed, at the CES 2017, Xiaomi unveiled the white version of the Mi Mix, which looks aesthetically unique with its pearl-like finish. The specifications and features of the Xiaomi Mi Mix white are the same as the original variant launched last year. It comes with a ceramic body, 18-karat gold accent, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, compact front camera, a near bezel-less display, and more to mention.