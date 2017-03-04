Xiaomi Mi Walkie Talkie, Mi Router HD, Mi Smart Camera & more go on sale: Specs, price & more

Xiaomi is a one-of-its-kind manufacturer when it comes to launching smart devices. Lately, the company announced several products under its Mi Ecosystem that is known as MIJIA. These products have gone on sale in China but their global availability is yet to be announced by the manufacturer.

While we can't expect all these products under the Mi Ecosystem to be announced in India, launching a few will make sense. Given the fact that Xiaomi has numerous fans in the country, the company should think of releasing these over here too.

Below are some of the recently launched MIJIA products, Scroll down to know more.

Xiaomi Mi Walkie Talkie The Mi Walkie Talkie has both UHF (Ultra High Frequency) and VHF (Very High Frequency) bands so that it can be used in both cities and open fields. There is a 160 x 100 pixel black and white LCD display on the device. The Mi Walkie Talkie has location sharing capability and features a 2,600mAh battery offering up to 8 days of standby time. There is support for micro USB charging and it can be charged using a power bank. This product is priced at 249 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,400). Xiaomi Mi Driving Recorder This product has a Sony IMX323 sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and 160-degree wide-angle lens. There is a Mstar 1080p chipset in the Mi Driving Recorder to let the device record clearly even at night. This device is priced at 349 yuan (approx. Rs. 3,400). Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 The Mi Smart Scale 2 flaunts a slim design and a hidden LED numerical display. The scale is made of ABS material offering good impact resistance and better durability. The Mi Smart Scale 2 can analyze 10 types of data such as BMI, basal metabolism, weight, bone mass, muscle mass, body fat rate, water, body score, body size, and visceral fat grade. There is a Stainless Steel 303L electrode pad facilitates accurate measurement. The Mi Smart Scale 2 is priced at 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,900). Also Read: Xiaomi launches Mi Selfie Stick Tripod for Android and iOS devices Xiaomi Mi Smart Camera This is smart camera that can record at 1080p at a frame rate of 20fps. There is a 130-degree ultra wide-angle lens and support for dual-band Wi-Fi as well. The camera has two-way communication, making it suitable for monitoring pets or kids remotely via the app. Furthermore, there is a micro SD card slot too. The Mi Smart Camera is priced at 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,900). Xiaomi Mi Router HD and Mi Router Pro Xiaomi Mi Router HD was unveiled at the CES 2017 in January. This router has up to 8TB surveillance hard drive. This has been released along with the Mi Router Pro. The Mi Router HD is priced at 1299 (approx. Rs. 12,500) and Mi Router Pro is priced at 499 yuan (approx. Rs. 4,800).

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

