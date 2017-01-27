After Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi now plans to announce smart TVs, smart watches & more in India this year

The Chinese smartphone vendor - Xiaomi has been in news for quite some time now. Whether it's about the company's investments, the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, or the exit of the company VP Hugo Barra. Well, now the fresh reports are such that Xiaomi is all geared up to expand its product portfolio and increase its market share in India.

After Hugo Barra quits, the smartphone space believed that Xiaomi might face a tough challenge to retain its market position, however, proving it wrong, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer without taking a step backward is looking forward to the road ahead and claims that 2017 will the most 'competitive year' for the company.

Sketching the roadmap, Xiaomi is expected to expand its portfolio in India in the upcoming days, and the company might achieve so by venturing into new categories like smart televisions, smart watches and much more. Not only that, the company can also unveil a blood pressure monitor as well, considering the rising BP patients in India this year.

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi Note 4, which gained wide popularity in India. The Chinese smartphone vendor is expected to kick off the seconds round of sale for the Redmi Note 4 on January 30.

Well, now it will be interesting to watch on how Xiaomi will achieve these goals.