Amazon Echo revealed in another color variant: Leaks

Now it's the time of Amazon Echo to make its way to headlines. This time it's all about the leaks and rumors regarding the design and feature of this device.

Interestingly, we have come across the leaks of the Amazon echo twice in a day. We have already seen how Amazon is working towards building a touch screen version of the Echo device. Now, as an addition to it, two leaked images have been surfaced online. The earlier leak was by AFTV news who came up with a small photo of this Echo device and it had similar looks of a video monitor with a speaker.

Exclusive: This is Amazon's new Echo with a built-in touchscreen https://t.co/MSKgWni50S pic.twitter.com/YJewy8dSfE — AFTVnews (@AFTVnews) May 5, 2017

A popular leakster, Evan Blass @evleaks confirmed the same by providing a high-resolution image of a black color variant of Amazon Echo with a built-in display in it. After that, another white color variant of the same device leaked online by him.

So, now one can buy this device in two different colors. Just the images have been released, whereas the detailed specs of this product are not clearly known. Since it is an HD image, some details are clearly visible here.

If we observe carefully, we can see a web camera along with this Amazon device. This directly means that we can make a complete HD video calls as well as question Alexa about our fashion choices.

The new 7-Mic speaker system is said to be upgraded to this device and the information regarding the operating system which powers the 7-inch touchscreen that has been attached to the Echo device is not yet known.

The company will include all Alexa's capabilities and also 10000+ skills to this new device. Some sources do say that the device may come with a FireOS, but we have to wait and see whether its true or not.

Source