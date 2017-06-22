Amazon launches two Kindle Starter Packs for first-time readers

Amazon has just launched two Kindle Starter Packs (KSPs), a device-accessory-content bundle with some amazing benefits for first-time readers.

The All-New Kindle Starter Pack which costs Rs. 6,998 includes the Wi-Fi version of the All-New Kindle eBook reader, a black slim, lightweight, and form-fitted leather cover by NuPro worth Rs. 999 with magnetic closure to protect the device, discounts of up to 80% on purchase of ebooks up to INR 1,000 and a two-year protection plan worth INR 1,199 from Cover Plus (Ingram Micro).

The second Starter Pack is priced at Rs. 12,298 and includes the Wi-Fi version of Kindle Paperwhite, a black NuPro SlimFit leather cover worth INR 1,299, a two-year protection plan worth INR 2,199 from Ingram Micro and 80% discount on all eBooks up to a maximum discount of Rs 2,000.

The 2-year total protection plan covers the device against all forms of damage at no additional cost. The protection plan is in addition to the manufacturer warranty and provides full device replacement in case of manufacturing defects, accidental damages such as damage to the screen and liquid damages caused by water spill up to two years from purchase.

Users are pre-enrolled with the plan and just have to contact Amazon India for any manufacturing defects in the first year and to warranty partner in case of any accidental or manufacturing issues after the first year.

The Kindle display emits no light and comes with a battery that lasts for weeks and not hours. The Starter Packs certainly are great for first-time and casual readers.