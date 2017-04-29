Amazon's Alexa to sound more human-like

Recently, Google's AI-powered voice assistant got a new feature, which is the ability to find recipes. Now, Amazon is also adding new features to its voice assistant Alexa. Up until now, she spoke in a robotic, monotonous voice but the company is all set to change that. In order to make Alexa's voice more human-like, it announced introduced five new Speech Synthesis Markup Language (SSML) protocols, which the developers can use while creating apps for Alexa.

These new tags can be employed through the skills' code and they cover a wide array of responses, which were not available in the app script previously. This means the app developers will now be able to mold Alexa's speech patterns more specifically. So Amazon's voice assistant will have the ability to whisper, bleep out curse words and even change the speed and pitch of her voice.

The company believes that this will allow Alexa to provide a "more natural voice experience." Whispers will make Alexa's voice sound softer to ears. On the other hand, expletive beeps will let her curse when you say something bad to her.

As of now, we don't know how Alexa will sound like when it whispers, change voice pitch or emphasizes a word. Hopefully, Amazon will give us some idea at the webinar that is scheduled to take place on May 18.

The five new language markups will soon be available to developers in the UK, Germany and the US.

Amazon also made a quiz game template on Github for developers to let them play with the new tags.