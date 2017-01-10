Apple and Carl Zeiss allegedly team up to launch augmented reality glasses

It appears like Apple is prepping a pair of augmented reality smart glasses along with Carl Zeiss. It is also said that the same will be unveiled this year.

As per a Facebook post, a Zeiss employee has confirmed the partnership between Apple and Carl Zeiss in a conversation at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas last week. At the show, Zeiss had a booth in Las Vegas in the augmented reality section, but no such product was showcased. It is speculated that Apple forced Zeiss not to reveal anything regarding the upcoming release.

Though there is no confirmation on this information, the earlier rumors have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is prepping a set of smart glasses that can connect wirelessly to the iPhone and also display images as well as other details to the wearer.

It appears that Apple has already contacted the suppliers regarding the project and the product seems to be in the prototyping phase. It is also believed that the glasses might be released sometime this year while the previous rumors point to a 2018 or later announcement.

Notably, Apple has a dedicated team working on AR/VR research that explores how the technologies can be implemented in the future products. Not to mention, Tim Cook has revealed his interest in augmented reality several times in the last year.

We are yet to know more details about the alleged augmented reality glasses that Apple is claimed to be developing right now. We hope that more details about the same come to light in the near future.

