Apple to unveil 4 iPad Pro models, red iPhone 7/7 Plus and 128GB iPhone SE in March

Apple is likely prepping a big event slated to happen in March. The company is allegedly in plans to announce an array of new iPad models, a new color variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and a new storage variant of iPhone SE at the event.

Late last year, there were claims that Apple is planning to announce next generation iPad Pro tablets with 9.7-inch, 10.9-inch, and 12.9-inch displays. As per the recent information from MacOtakara, a Japanese blog, we might see the launch of 7.9-inch and 10.5-inch variants of iPad Pro. The latter is said to feature an edge-to-edge display and have a release date post-May.

It is alleged that the Cupertino tech giant might launch four variants of iPad Pros with Apple Pencil stylus support. The current iPad users need to purchase the Apple Pencil separately for $99.99 and we don't expect a change in the same this time too.

Apart from tablets, Apple is said to unleash a red color variant of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones at the event slated to be held in March. The company might also unveil the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone SE. Until now, the iPhone SE was available only in two variants - 16GB and 64GB storage capacities.

For now, the exact date of when the Apple event will happen is not revealed. We can expect to hear the same from Apple in the coming days.