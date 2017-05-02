Apple to launch its Siri Speaker at WWDC

We don't have to wait longer to grab Apple's high-end Siri speaker. Yes, the date is nearing. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company will announce this smart speaker at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held in the month of June.

As expected by everyone, Apple's smart speaker will cost more than Amazon Echo and Google Home. He says that the device could come with a price tag higher than Amazon Echo which is available for $189 (Rs. 12,121) in the U.S. He says that this smart speaker will have computing power comparable to iPhone 6/6s, and also offers multiple tweeters and a woofer, which makes it bear a high price tag.

It will have some features such as streaming music and controlling Internet of Things (IoT) which are included in other smart speakers available in the market. The news regarding the official launch of this device has popped up even before.

A prominent tipster, Sonny Dickson claimed last week that Apple could unveil the smart speaker at WWDC event of 2017. Dickson said that the design of the device will be inspired by the Mac Pro, and the UE Boom's mesh styling. He even said that it will run a variation of iOS.

On the other hand, Kuo just revealed the probability of launch event but did not mention any information regarding its appearance. Some sources even say that Apple may include Beat's audio tech in this speaker system. Since it is just a speculation, we have to wait and see whether it is going to be true.

The analyst also expects the company to ship around 10 million of these speakers in the first year of making it available.

