B&O launched the smallest speaker for $169

The high-end audio company Bang and Olufsen are working towards making the smallest speaker which can be carried anywhere.

Called by name, Beoplay P2, it fits in the palm of your hand and said to resemble an earbud case. With portability being the biggest feature, the P2 has the capability to output the sound in 360 degrees. It comes with a tweaked version of the mid-woofer similar to its predecessor. This device does not come with any physical button, instead, everything will be handled via the Beoplay App.

Let us see few major features of this smallest speaker before buying it.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Beoplay App As it mentioned earlier, this speaker will not have any physical buttons or switches in it. One just has to shake or double-tap on it to activate Beoplay P2's smart features. Also Read: Google working on a pair of Bluetooth headphones? We can easily play, pause, skip any music tracks, or launch any personal assistant using these smart features. Portability and Dust resistant Beoplay P2 can be carried anywhere along with us because of its smallest size. It just weighs 275 grams. It even fits into your jeans pocket without any trouble. Keeping this in mind, the device is designed to be splash and dust resistant. Even the body of it is tightly sealed using aluminum and polymer case. Performance Beoplay P2 is designed to deliver a rich spacious sound and also a good definition of bass and kick drums. The speaker has a new mid-woofer driver and a peak power of more than 2 x 50 Watts. It comes with a built-in microphone which can be used for calls and voice activation. Also Read: Google Home finally have multi-user access Design If you look closely, you can observe the round and smooth edge around Beoplay P2. This helps in fitting into your palm easily. The body of the device is made up of pearl blasted anodized aluminum grill over the speaker and also durable polymer underneath. Battery life You can listen to non-stop music using Beoplay P2 for up to 10 hours on one battery charge. It comes with a smart charging option with USB-C cable. With just a 15 minute stand-by function, one can save battery for some more time. Also Read: Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Apple TV vs Google ChromeCast Availability If you are expecting it bear a heavy price tag, then you are wrong. The P2 is available for just $169 (£149) whereas, its predecessor A1 was costing $249. This speaker comes in three color variant- Black, Sand Stone, and Royal Blue.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Source