Check Out Lenovo's New 500 Multimedia Controller Keyboard

Consumers who are looking for a complete multimedia experience while making the most of high-performance PCs, interactive technologies and everything the Internet has to offer, they can now have a rich experience through Lenovo's new state-of-the-art wireless keyboard and mouse.

Lenovo has announced its 500 Multimedia Controller keyboard that dramatically improves not just the way homeowners connect to their PCs, the web and displays, but as the company claims "it redefines the very notion of how a compact, Human Interface Device (HID) should look, feel and function."

And starting with the design, the Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller has been designed for users to easily navigate and reach every key on the keypad as well as control the touchpad with one grip. Further, Lenovo says that users can also employ swipes, gestures and clicks typically associated with navigating menus, surfing content, and opening applications.

As for the coverage, the Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller offers up to 65.6 ft (20 m) of wireless range. The device weighs at 141g which makes it easy to carry it around. The large touchpad is also optimized to support Windows operating systems. Additionally, the company claims that the battery of device lasts for 8 months, and this basically means that the keyboard does not require constant charging.

Regarding the price, the Lenovo 500 Multimedia Controller has been priced at $55 which is approximately Rs. 3, 746. It is set to be made available from March 2017.

