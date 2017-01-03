Check Out Lenovo's New Holographic VR Headset

Virtual Reality was a big trend in 2016 as it finally went mainstream and the technology was made accessible to many people. With the launch of Oculus Rift and HTC Vive VR the technology was more popularized and since then the world of consumer virtual reality has changed forever.

On the other hand, many companies have also come up with cheaper headsets such as the Google cardboard and the Samsung VR.

And it doesn't stop there. As VR technology gains more prominence, a lot of companies are trying their hand at adopting the technology and developing less expensive gears.

Lenovo is one such company that is or has been working on developing less expensive VR headsets. And recently ahead of the CES, the company has unveiled its first VR headset that works with Microsoft's Windows Holographic platform.

As per the reports from The Verge, Lenovo's VR headset is much smaller and lighter in comparison to Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive VR headsets. Lenovo has indicated that the final weight of the headset could be around 350g. Design wise, the headset seems to take a lot of inspiration from the Playstation VR.

Also, the headset comes with two 1440 x 1440 OLED display panels. The headset has two cameras embedded and it uses inside-out six-degrees-of-freedom tracking. However, motion controllers are absent and it means that a third-party device should be used such as the Xbox One's Kinect camera or physical devices like Sony's PlayStation Move controllers.

The Verge also reports that most of the Windows Store apps will work in a theater-style floating viewer mode on the device. Moreover, the VR headset might also get some Hololens software that will make it easier to run the apps.

As for the price, Lenovo has said that the device will be made available between $300-$400 which is approximately Rs. 20,491-Rs. 27,322.

Likewise, there is no firm information on when Lenovo is planning to ship the devices.

