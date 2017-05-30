Computex 2017: Asus launched Blue Cave antenna-less Wi-Fi router

We have seen various devices getting unveiled at the Computex 2017 event, which is currently going on in Taipei. A smart router by name Blue Cave is one such device launched by Asus. It is the latest Wi-Fi router with unique design and features.

The absence of an antenna is the biggest highlight of this device since all the other Wi-Fi routers come with at least two antennas in it. So, we can declare this newly launched router as "Antenna-less". Instead of antennas, it sports a central aperture which is a hole in the middle of the Blue Cave to direct the signals.

Regarding the launch of this new technology device, the company says, "Blue Cave is an elegantly designed AC2600-class dual-band Smart Wi-Fi router that combines superb performance, commercial-grade security and family-friendly features with stylish good looks. The use of powerful, specially designed internal antennas in Blue Cave is the key to its stylish and elegant antenna-less design, which features a unique and attractive central aperture that is bathed in gentle blue light."

With smooth 4K UHD video streaming and also lag-free gaming, this router can perform automated tasks in smart homes with the support of IFTTT. The router is powered by latest Intel chipset to offer ultrafast AC2600-class dual band Wi-Fi speed. It also features an AiProtection which is the commercial-grade security for all the home networks.

That is, it protects all the connected smart devices on the home networks. Interestingly, smartphone users can control this Blue Cave router by using a dedicated app released by the company. The price information is not yet confirmed by Asus, but as per a report from Engadget, it is said to bear a price tag of Rs. 11,617.

