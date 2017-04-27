Cooking gets a lot easier with Google Assistant's new feature

Seems like Google Assistant has just become smarter. Courtesy of Bon Appetit, The New York Times, Food Network and a couple of more publications, you will now be able to access over 5 million cooking recipes through Google's AI-powered assistant on your android device or Google Home.

In addition to this, the assistant will break down each recipe into a number of small steps, which users can ask to repeat or check back on when they're further into the recipe. This means that you won't need to buy any more cooking books as you can ask it for any recipe. Now, let's find out how would this work. It is very simple actually. All you need to is follow some instructions.

You just have to use the Google Assistant on your phone or the Google Search app for iOS and Android to find your favorite recipe and then you can send it to the Google Home by clicking on the "Send to Google Home button".

When you are ready to cook, you will have to give the command "Ok, Google, start cooking" or "Ok, Google, start recipe". As we have already mentioned, if you miss a step or can't remember all the ingredients, you will just have to say, "Ok, Google, repeat" or "Ok, Google, what's step two".

Moreover, Google Home can read a recipe and play music at the same time. Sounds cool, doesn't it!

This new feature will be available in the next week, so if it is not working now, you should try again some days later. After that, it will get automatically installed in your device.

