Coolest Gadgets Launched in India in 2016

The year 2016 was not just about smartphones and PCs. We saw some of the weirdest and coolest products that look like futuristic gadgets straight out from a Hollywood flick. These turn out to be 100 percent real. That's why they deserve to be on our list of 'Coolest Gadgets of 2016'.
Check them out yourself to get stunned.
DOEL G2T Electric Scarf aka Personal AC
The first in our list is DOEL electric scarf also dubbed Personal AC that features an adjustable neck design. It is the first cooling and heating 2-in-1 wearable that comes with thermoelectric technology and 3D reflux airflow system.
SEE ALSO: 7 Things You Need to know about World's Cheapest Freedom 251 smartphone
The wearable gadget controls individual temperature according to the environment and provides body air conditioning with indirect contact with the skin of the human body. It runs on an external battery with automatic safety shut-off feature that prevents from overheating and other malfunctions. The wearable AC has a power bank of 6500mAh capacity, which as per company runs for 2 to 3 hours on a single charge.
Priced at Rs. 15,000, the portable AC increases blood flow in the neck to relieve pain and stiffness. It helps you sleep better, soothes headache, provides relief from hot flashes of Menopause and also increases circulation of blood lymph.
Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 2
Next in our list is Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro 2, which was launched in February 2016 and brings important updates to the original Evo gamepad. Priced at Rs. 2,899 on Amazon.in, the gamepad features an enhanced clamp spring to provide a more convenient and reliable dock for your phone. It uses Bluetooth 3.0 to connect to devices, has an operating range of 10m and is backed by a 400mAh battery unit.
The gamepad has multimedia keys to allow users to quickly control volume, gaming session and also boasts of an improved trigger and bumper design with softer control buttons. Last but not the least, the gamepad also features a sleep mode that puts the gamepad to sleep after eight minutes of inactivity, minimizing battery drain.
Tata Brabo
The year 2016 also witnessed the arrival of India's first ever robot called 'Brabo'. With a development cost of Rs. 10 crores, and a price-point of Rs. 3 lakhs to 6 lakhs, the robot is a Tata Motors innovation and has been developed in-house by a team of six engineers. The whole idea behind developing the robot is to drive mechanization in the Indian markets by offering cheap and cost-effective solutions. Tata Brabo has been developed for micro, small and medium enterprises and will also be used for company's in-house manufacturing purposes.
Freedom 251
How can we not include Freedom 251 in our list of ‘Coolest Gadgets of 2016'? While the smartphone never made it to the mainstream market, the recent reports suggest that the Noida-based company behind it, the Ringing Bells, has now been dissolved.
Priced at just Rs. 251, the Freedom 251 smartphone packs a 4-inch qHD (960x540p) display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor under the hood along with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has 8GB of internal storage and memory expansion slot with support from MicroSD card up to 32GB. Had it not been an alleged ponzi scheme, Freedom 251 would have started a new pricing war in the Indian market.
Leaf Wearables SAFER wearable
Developed by an Indian startup- Leaf Wearables, SAFER is a smart safety wearable device that can be used to trigger an alarm and send signals to pre-identified phone numbers in case of emergency. The wearable is designed in the form of a necklace and is targeted towards women safety. It is compatible with devices running iOS and Android 4.3 and above.
The startup has recently announced $250,000 (approx Rs. 1.6 crore) in seed funding. The firm says that the funding will be used to improve the company's safety wearable device.