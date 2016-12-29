Coolest Gadgets Launched in India in 2016

DOEL G2T Electric Scarf aka Personal AC

The first in our list is DOEL electric scarf also dubbed Personal AC that features an adjustable neck design. It is the first cooling and heating 2-in-1 wearable that comes with thermoelectric technology and 3D reflux airflow system.

The wearable gadget controls individual temperature according to the environment and provides body air conditioning with indirect contact with the skin of the human body. It runs on an external battery with automatic safety shut-off feature that prevents from overheating and other malfunctions. The wearable AC has a power bank of 6500mAh capacity, which as per company runs for 2 to 3 hours on a single charge.

Priced at Rs. 15,000, the portable AC increases blood flow in the neck to relieve pain and stiffness. It helps you sleep better, soothes headache, provides relief from hot flashes of Menopause and also increases circulation of blood lymph.