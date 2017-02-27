Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series announced at MWC 2017

At the MWC 2017, Dell being the service provider of the broadest IoT (Internet of Things) infrastructure introduced the new Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series. This lineup offers flexibility, real-time intelligence, and connectivity in any environment. This series has three unique models targeted especially for use in transportation, energy, industrial automation, and digital signage markets.

The series includes Model 3001 with multi-functional I/O port as well as programmable serial ports for industrial automation and energy management. The Model 3002 has CAN bus for marine and land products and integrated ZigBee for mesh sensor networks and is meant to be used in transportation and logistics industries. Model 3003 with Display Port for video displays and 3.5mm audio port is for retail and digital signage applications. The Dell Edge Gateway 3000 Series will be made available early this summer in select countries and prices will start from $399.

With this series, customers can securely transfer and analyze significant data. The ideal deployments of the same include a refrigerated trailer, a vehicle, digital signs in an elevator, or remote oil pump in a desert. The series supports the Ubuntu Core 16 OS.

These days, customers look for fast real-time analysis of huge amount of data for smart and quick decision making. Computing at the edge will help find out those data sets that are interesting and relevant.

The Gateway 3000 Series joins the award-winning lineup of IoT hardware including Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series and Edge Gateway 5000 Series. It includes the Dell Command Suite and an optional upgrade to the remote manageability via Dell Edge Device Manager. The rugged series is subject to a rigorous 10-step testing procedure.

The three models in the Dell Gateway 3000 series include Intel Atom processor paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC storage expandable up to 32GB. There is Bluetooth LE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB. In select countries, it will be launched with integrated 3G or 4G LTE. There are accelerometers, digital GPS, and atmospheric pressure sensors as well.