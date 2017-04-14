DJI Phantom 4 Advanced launched with high-end camera and intelligent features

DJI, the premier provider of civilian drones and aerial imaging technology has just introduced a new drone to the Phantom family.

Dubbed as the Phantom 4 Advanced, this gadget according to the company is designed to offer creators an affordable way to capture aerial imagery with a more powerful camera and more precise controls. Besides, the new Phantom 4 Advanced model comes with enhanced features compared to the original Phantom 4.

Let us see what the new drone has to offer.

Upgraded Camera The drone now gives photographers a 1-inch, 20-megapixel sensor and a mechanical shutter that lets them explore all the creative possibilities that a flying camera can provide. Further, the Phantom 4 Advanced comes with an upgraded camera that is capable of shooting 4K video at 60 frames per second. The camera also supports H.264 4K videos at 60fps or H.265 4K at 30fps, both with a 100Mbps bitrate. "Excellent optical performance, sensors, and processors ensure everything is captured with high dynamic range and more image detail needed for advanced post-production," says the company. Intelligent Features The new Phantom 4 Advanced comes with key intelligent features that allow smooth automatic flight modes, including Draw, ActiveTrack, TapFly, Gesture, and Tripod. Equipped with the FlightAutonomy system made up of 5 vision sensors, forward-facing obstacle avoidance system, dual-band satellite positioning (GPS and GLONASS), and ultrasonic rangefinders, the company claims that the Phantom 4 Advanced is able to hover precisely in places without GPS and fly in complex environments. Remote Controller with Built-in Screen The Phantom 4 Advanced+ version offers a 5.5-inch 1080p screen integrated into the controller. The screen according to the company is twice as bright as conventional smart devices, making it an ideal aerial imaging solution for outdoor use. In addition, creators will be able to do more with the Phantom 4 Advanced's increased storage capacity using a 128GB microSD card and a flight time extended up to 30 minutes. Price and Availibilty Now with the introduction of the more affordable, yet powerful Phantom 4 Advanced, the older Phantom 4 model will be discontinued from April 30, 2017. However, DJI will continue to provide after-sales support to Phantom 4 customers and they can continue to enjoy flying their aircraft using the DJI GO 4 app. The US retail price of the Phantom 4 Advanced and Advanced+ have been priced at $ 1,349 (approx Rs. 86,990) and $ 1,649 (approx Rs. 1,06,335) respectively. The drone will be available on the company's store website.‎ The product will start shipping from April 30, 2017.