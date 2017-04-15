Google could be prepping a device codenamed ‘Bisto’

Last month, we came across a few possible codenames for the 2017 Google Pixel phones. Some of the codenames revealed on the internet include Muskie and Walleye.

These codenames are given after fishes similar to what Google did in the last year. It gave codenames after fishes to the already existing Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in 2016. We already know that Google is working on an upcoming device. The recent APK teardown of the Google app's beta version shows that Bisto could be the codename of one of the smartphones that could be launched in the coming weeks or months.

The teardown shows several references made to Bisto. We cannot confirm what Bisto is as yet, but it is likely to be a portable audio device. It is believed so as there is a string in the code in which the notifications can be read aloud inside the headphones. Another string references a preference setting that will enable spoken notifications. The device is also speculated to arrive with a screen.

In a report by Android Police, the Bisto codename was found among the categories such as Google Home, Android TV, Google Pixel, general Phone category and Android Wear.

While it is not certain about what exactly the Bisto could be, the rumors in the past state that a Google Glass successor is in the making along with an audio-based wearable. The Google I/O 2017 conference is all set to take place in May. We can expect the company to unveil this device codenamed Bisto and others at the conference.