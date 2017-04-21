Google Home finally have multi-user access

Google's voice-activated assistant, Google Home is now able to understand who is speaking to it. Thanks to a new update released yesterday, it can recognize up to 6 voices. However, there is a catch, it can't differentiate the voices if all of them are talking to the speaker at the same time. Nonetheless, this new feature will definitely make Google Home more personal in some of its responses, given the factor who is giving the command.

For example, once the device is able to tell someone's voice apart, Google Home will automatically help that person in many ways such as telling him if traffic will be heavy on his way to work, listing events on his calendar and playing his preferred songs. Undoubtedly, the ability to distinguish voices will give it an edge over its rival Amazon's Echo, which doesn't have this feature yet.

However, it doesn't make everything alright for Google Home as its performance has not been that impressive. The voice-activated home speaker is only capable of performing basic tasks. It doesn't allow users to make calls.

On the other hand, Echo, which is powered by Alexa, has made a quite a name for itself.

Anyway, it looks like Google Home is finally catching up as it has finally enabled multi-user access.

Google Home was first introduced in the US back in November 2016. It made its way to the UK markets last month with a price tag of £129 (approx Rs.).

It is expected that Google will soon launch its AI-powered voice-activated speaker in other countries as well.