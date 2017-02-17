Google Home gaining on Amazon Echo; Google Assistant bags new feature, helps users with shopping

On Thursday, Google brought their flagship device- Google Home a step closer to its competitor Amazon Echo, by adding a shopping functionality to Google Assistant- the AI powering the device.

While this move will help the company gain an advantage but again it does lack few features that it's competition is offering. The company still may have few upgrades to make to be on par with its rival, but for now they can strike the latest feature off their list.

The new feature will make the life of the users of these devices a lot more convenient, taking smart and connected homes beyond merely controlling lights, selecting and playing music from playlists.



As such, with the addition of the new shopping feature Google Home users will now be able to order and make purchases from participating Google retailers.



In addition, with the new feature users will be able to keep track of essentials like groceries, food, toiletries and other regular shopping requirements, which will help in better management of both finances and resources.

Apart from that, Google has some more good news for its users. Starting now until the 30th of April 2017, users will not be charged any service or membership fees. To redeem this limited-time offer, users will have to head to the "More settings" section on the Google Home app, tap "Payments" and set default credentials. For more detailed instructions on the set-up process you can visit this link.

Further, the company said that this is "just the beginning of what's possible for shopping with the Google Assistant." Purchases will be enabled in more apps and services "over the coming months." Knowing Google, this is definitely something to keep an eye for and look forward to. With more and more features and upgrades coming into the smart home and connected devices arena every now and then, we are closely following the space and will keep you posted with the latest updates.

