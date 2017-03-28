Google Home to be available in UK from April 6th for Rs. 10,500

Google Home which is a voice activated speaker powered by Google assistant were launched way back in November in the US. While we have been expecting Google to launch the device to other countries, according to a recent report Google will soon make it available in other countries as well. As such, the company has just launched Google Home in the UK, which is a natural expansion market for an English speaking digital assistant.

From April 6th Google Home will be available online for £129, which is roughly Rs. 10,500. The device will be available at Google Store, or Argos, Dixons, John Lewis, and Maplins. In addition, the company will also be launching colored bases for the speaker, for customization. These colored bases will be available for £18 which is around Rs. 1,470 for the fabric ones and £36 which is roughly around Rs. 2,940 for metal versions.

SEE ALSO: Google Home gaining on Amazon Echo; Google Assistant bags new feature, helps users with shopping

Talking about the main feature of Google Home, it can answer basic queries and perform tasks like controlling smart home devices and connected devices. As opposed to rival Amazon Echo, Google home can have contextual conversations.

This simply means, a user can ask Google Home "Who is the President of India?" and then immediately follow that with a relevant question such as "How old is he?" And the device can handle such queries and not get confused.

SEE ALSO: Google Home and Amazon Echo could soon make and receive calls

The company says it's "hidden a few British treats" inside Home, which is headed for the UK. These treats include answering queries about hobbies or favorite foods. The features available in the US version of Google Home will be supported in the UK units as well, including integrations with smart home devices.

Google Home is entering the UK market exactly six months after rival Amazon Echo. The Echo started selling at £149.99 and gave a £50 approximately a Rs. 4,100 discount for Amazon Prime members, who pre-ordered the device.

While Google, on the other hand, has slashed £30 on the retail price, which will put it at a price advantage. None the less the company will still need to prove itself if it has enough integrations to match Amazon's 10,000 skills.

Source