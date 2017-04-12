Google Home to soon offer multi-user access and notification support

It seems like Google is finally going to introduce the much-hyped multiple user access for Google Home. A few users noticed yesterday that their Home app showed a new feature to enable multi-user access.

The card under the discoveries tab proclaimed, "Multiple users now supported." It also read "Now, you and others in your home can get a personalized experience from your Assistant on Google Home." However, the new feature has been disabled since suggesting the message has been published prematurely. As a Personal Assistant, the performance of Google Home has not been much impressive.

Also Read: LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition to receive Android Wear 2.0 in May

The device is only capable of completing basic tasks. While the Google Assistant in phones can easily perform certain tasks, Google home falls behind due to its more open and public usage. As of now, it doesn't allow the users to make calls, create calendar events etc.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Google Home is going to support phone calls soon.

Once multi-user access gets featured on Google Home, the app will be able to recognize voice as well just like it does on Android smartphones. While Google has not yet made any comments on this matter, we may expect to see the new feature soon.

Besides multi-user support, Google Home is said to be coming with support for notifications as well. In addition to this, Google also has plans to make a few improvements including upgrading the privacy settings and bringing user authentication to Google Home.

So hopefully we will soon get to see a much better version of this voice activated smart speaker.