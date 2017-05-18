Google I/O: Standalone VR headsets from Lenovo & HTC Vive, Tango phone from Asus and more announceme

At the ongoing Google I/O conference, the company made several VR and AR-related announcements. It was announced that they are working on standalone Daydream VR headsets. Also, it was said that the Galaxy S8 and upcoming LG V30 will be Daydream compatible.

Google isn't all about VR and AR, but both the technologies enable us to experience the real world in a new way. For this reason, Google is making a lot of investments in the core technology of AR and VR and in those platforms that will make these more accessible to a wide range of users.

Google made many announcements at the ongoing conference including the ones given below. Furthermore, the company will discuss more about the upcoming tools for the developers and Google Daydream and Tango at today's event. You can watch the event live from the video below.