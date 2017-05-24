Google Jamboard is now up for sale in the US

More than six months after the launch, Google has finally made its Jamboard available for sale in the US. Priced at $4,999, the Jamboard is a 55-inch cloud-based collaborative, digital whiteboard with 4K resolution. It offers support for both pen and touch inputs. It has 16 simultaneous touch points, which means up to 16 people can write on the Jamboard at the same time.

Moreover, it has the ability to recognize handwriting and shape. Sounds pretty awesome, doesn't it! Available in three different colors, the Google Jamboard can be used for meeting and presentational purposes. As we have told you before, it is enabled with G Suite support, which allows users to directly access and edit Docs, Sheets, Slides and Photos stored in Google Drive.

Also Read:New Honor Play Pad 2 tablet with HD display and 4800mAh battery launched

In addition to this, users can work with someone from the other end of the world via Google Hangouts and Google cast to set up broadcasts and collaborations.

Speaking of specifications, the Google Jamboard features a UHD display and Nvidia Jetson TX1 processor. On the software front, it runs on a variant of Android Marshmallow. It also has a built-in wide-angle HD camera, mic and speakers.

Connectivity suite offers USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB Type C, HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi. Interestingly, the Jamboard doesn't pack any batteries as it comes with a plug-and-play design.

Other than that, Google Jamboard ships with two stylus pens and a white device that functions like an eraser. What's more, you will also get the rolling stand for free.

Now, we can't help but compare it with Microsoft's Surface Hub, which is a similar type of product, launched back in 2015.

Source