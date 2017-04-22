HTC Vive VR headset launched in India finally; to be exclusively sold via Amazon

Are you fascinated by looking at the HTC Vive VR product? Have you ever thought of buying it? Here is a good news for you.

Finally, the Vive VR headset is launched in India by the Taiwanese tech company. This device was launched last year in 24 countries, but not in India. Now, the HTC Vive Consumer Edition is made available here as well. It took almost a year for the company to release it in India. For now, it is sold exclusively via Amazon India and you can grab it from there before the stock gets emptied.

How cool is the Vive VR headset? This VR headset washes away the real world where you are staying currently and takes you to a virtual world giving you a fantastic experience. Also Read: HTC One A9 Nougat update is now available in India It comes with extraordinary features such as SteamVR Tracking, stunning graphics, an 110˚ field of view, intuitive controls and HD haptic feedback which helps in providing an unparalleled sense of immersion. What are the requirements to use this headset? If you are planning on buying this device, then you have to invest on high-end PC as well. According to the company, the PC should have minimum specs to run the Vive that includes either a Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon R9 290 graphics card which is coupled with 4GB of RAM or more than that. What is the price of this product? The HTC Vive VR headset is priced at Rs. 92,990 in Amazon India. One can pre-order this VR headset from today itself. This high price which is almost close to Rs 1 lakh may not be a good deal in an emerging market like our country. Also Read: HTC U with edge sense is set to launch on May 16 The same HTC Vive Consumer Edition is priced at $799 which roughly comes to Rs. 54,675 in the US. Ships with other Vive accessories The Vive VR headset is developed in collaboration with Valve. This device ships along with some most required accessories such as one head-mounted VR headset, a pair of Vive base stations along with a couple of wireless controllers, a Vive Link Box and Vive ear buds.