HTC Vive VR system launched in India

HTC who have been a prominent player in the virtual reality technology space has just announced the launch of their virtual reality system, HTC VIVE in India. This is the first complete VR system that has been made available to customers in the India market.

Vive will be available exclusively on Amazon.in via pre-order from April 22nd, 2017. Further, the company is putting up a new site http://www.vive.com/in and it should go live by 25 April 2017. Vive will also be available for an in-store experience across select locations in India. These select locations will be equipped with an interactive Vive demonstration station, fully open to the public for individual sessions to experience a variety of virtual reality content supported by the platform.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC stated, "We are delighted to launch Vive in India. Vive has totally transformed the way we interact with the world, bringing ultimate mainstream experience to the consumer. Now consumers and developers can experience immersive virtual reality in a way that reshapes human imagination beyond boundaries."

While it seems that VR is making its way to India, here are some of the features of the VR headset.

App Store for VR Vive delivers unprecedented realism and immersion, with hundreds of VR apps that let people experience content like never before. Vive owners can access a great variety of content at Viveport which is HTC's global app store dedicated to the global app store for virtual reality. The store offers access to the most diverse selection of VR apps and content across education, design, art, social, video, music, sports, health, fashion, travel, news, shopping, creativity tools and more. Hardware The HTC Vive includes a display featuring two 1080 x 1200 screens with a total resolution of 2160 x 1200 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 9:5 as opposed to other headsets' more standard 16:9. The screens run at 90Hz. There is a front-facing camera, allows users to combine real scenarios with virtual ones.There's also a 3.5mm jack on the side of the headset for headphones. The headset contains a gyrosensor, an accelerometer and a laser position sensor, which work together to track the position of your head. Minimum system requirements to run Vive on PC includes NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 equivalent or greater, Intel i5-4590 / AMD FX 8350 equivalent or greater, 4GB+ of RAM, HDMI 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2 or newer, 1x USB 2.0 or greater port and finally Windows 7 SP1 or newer. Motion Sensors The VR system comes with two wireless infrared Lighthouse cameras which follow the headset's 37 sensors (70 in total, including each controller). The base stations offer more accurate tracking, and they are quite small and quieter. Controllers The Vive comes with controllers which are vertically bisected version of the Steam Controller. The controllers come with a trackpad, buttons and a pressure-sensitive grip in each hand. It further provides a natural response. There are basically two version: wireless and battery powered. The controls include a dual stage trigger button under each forefinger, a home button and a similar, textured circular touchpad as before. Haptic feedback is also enabled with the controllers. Price and Availibility Priced at INR 92,990, Vive VR headset comes with different accessories. Further to celebrate Vive's India launch, Indian consumers can enjoy free shipping when they order Vive from Amazon.in as well as two fully-fledged VR experiences like climbing Mount Everest and Richie's Plank Experience.