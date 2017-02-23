Huawei to launch 360 degree Honor VR Camera

Chinese networking and telecommunications giant, Huawei, earlier this week in China, officially announced its latest smartphone 'Honor V9'. And apart from this launch, the company also expressed its plans of releasing a 360-degree camera, as a clip-on device which according to company will be simply be called the Honor VR Camera.

While Huawei has revealed such plans, the company further goes on to say that the add-on camera will be developed in partnership with Insta360, which has released similar add-ons for other smartphones.

In fact, in a blog post on insta360.com JK Liu, founder and CEO of Insta360, has said: "We're thrilled to partner with Huawei to grow the global community of 360-degree and VR creators,". He further went on to share how Insta360 and Huawei share a similar vision "Like us, Huawei is committed to reinventing photography, and they believe in our products as the best way to introduce users to the future of the camera."

In any case, with the partnership now firm between the two companies, Huawei has plans to sell the Honor VR Camera across international markets.

As for the camera, the company has said that it will support 3K photography and seamless live-streaming. The company has said that the camera will come with an app that will allow users to download, capture, share and live-stream their 360-degree creations seamlessly.

However, as of now, we do not know what is in store with regard to the new Honor VR Camera and what specifications it will boast of or what is the price range it is expected to be in. We will keep you posted on the latest as and when we get updates, Huawei may reveal more information later this week at the 2017 Mobile World Congress.