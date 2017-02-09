LG Watch Style and Watch Sport with Android Wear 2.0 go official

Android Wear has reinvented itself with the unveiling of Android Wear 2.0. In fact, this is the biggest change the platform has received till date. Back in 2014, LG announced the G Watch teaming up with Google and the same has happened again with the launch of Android Wear 2.0 powered watches.

Well, the talk is about the newly launched LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport. These two smartwatches make great use of the new features of the latest version of Android Wear. Looks wise, these smartwatches are beautiful with a round display and a rotating dial. The rotating dial feature was so long available only on the Apple Watch.

Here, we have detailed about the latest LG smartwatches, their specs, features, and availability. Do take a look.

LG Watch Style The Watch Style is a formal and more refined smartwatch of the duo. The device has an elegant body and a round display. The annoying deflated tire design seen in the previous Android Wear watches is not seen in this one. The watch can be used with leather or silicone bands as the device supports swapping bands to suit the occasion or style. Also, this smartwatch is thin and elegant. Talking of specs, the LG Watch Style features a 1.2-inch circular P-OLED display with 360x360 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. The watch has IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and is powered by a 240mAh battery. LG Watch Sport LG Watch Sport is big and different than the Watch Style. It looks like this watch is designed for the athletes and is claimed to be the most powerful Android Wear smartwatch launched so far. Due to the bigger form factor, LG has been able to add more features such as a heart-rate monitor and GPS to track workouts and runs accurately. There is also NFC in the Watch Sport for wireless payments. When it comes to specs, the Sport flaunts a 1.38-inch circular P-OLED display with 480x480 pixel resolution. With similar processor and storage as the Watch Style, this one has 768MB RAM. The Sport has IP68 rating for better dust and water resistance and houses a 430mAh battery for a longer backup. Additional Watch Sport features The Watch Sport has a dedicated button to launch Google Fit, the fitness tracking and health-centric app and another button to start Android Pay quickly. The most impressive feature is the cellular connectivity in the Watch Sport. With these features, the Sport is a completely independent watch that can be used without the smartphone for payments and phone calls. Price and Availability The LG Watch Style is available in three color options - Silver, Rose Gold, and Titanium. LG Watch Sport comes in two color options - Dark Blue and Titanium and features a high performance elastomer band. While the Watch Style is priced at $249 (approx. Rs. 16,690), the Watch Sport is priced at $349 (approx. Rs. 23,390). The LG smartwatches will go on sale in the U.S. starting from February 10 via AT&T, Verizon, and the Google Store. The smartwatches will be made available at other retailers and carriers in select global markets in the coming weeks.