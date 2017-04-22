Logitech BRIO 4K Pro webcam launched: Price, features and more

Logitech has just launched a new comprehensive webcam with high-end features for consumers who are looking to purchase the top-of-the-line webcam.

Dubbed as Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam, it comes armed with Logitech RightLight 3 with HDR, 4K Ultra HD video quality, and 5X zoom, and support for Windows Hello and other secure infrared-based facial recognition applications. The webcam is available in India and you have to spend about Rs. 24,995 to get the device.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Jangra, Logitech Cluster Category Manager for India and South West Asia said, "The Logitech BRIO is a feature-packed product that is shaped for an audience who want impeccable video quality."

Talking more about Logitech BRIO it has been designed to allow users take full control of their visual environment. In addition to featuring 4K and 5x zoom, BRIO comes with a 90-degree field of view (FOV) with two additional settings (65 degrees and 78 degrees) which are available with the optional software download. The device is fitted with Logitech's advanced lens technology with autofocus. The webcam has built-in dual Omni-directional mics with noise cancellation feature.

Additionally, BRIO also features infrared sensor technology, background replacement feature, external privacy shutter, multiple mounting options, including clip and tripod mount, has supports for several connection types, including USB 2.0 Type A and USB 3.0 Type A and C connections. The company is also providing a custom carrying case for the device.

More significantly, the Logitech BRIO works with all popular video applications.