Logitech launches SmartDock in a bid to popularize video calling for offices in India.

Logitech has just announced Logitech SmartDock, an AV meeting room solution designed in collaboration with Microsoft. Logitech SmartDock works with Skype® for Business and qualified devices, including Logitech ConferenceCams, to provide a seamless, user-friendly touch-screen console to launch and manage video calls in any meeting space - from the huddle room to the large conference room.

With Logitech SmartDock, people can start meetings on time with one-touch join, then instantly project to the display in the room and share to remote participants via their Skype for Business clients on a smartphone or laptop.

The Skype Room System also includes the ability to place or join an audio-only call. Now with the new Skype for Business meeting experience, users can leave their laptops behind, walk into a SmartDock-equipped conference room, and work together as if they were in the same room.

Ashok Jangra, Logitech, Cluster Category Head - India & SWA said that Logitech is very proud to partner with Skype for Business to deliver high-quality, easy-to-use devices. The new product, the Logitech SmartDock solution will provide a premiere audio and video conferencing experience. He further added that the launch of Logitech SmartDock is aimed at popularizing video calling for offices in India.

As such, the Logitech SmartDock, Skype for Business enables all users to connect and start video calls with one touch. The all new solution also offers a Skype Room System-certified solution that creates a seamless video conferencing experience. Now with this solution sharing content in a meeting and streamlining overall collaboration experience becomes easy for all.

On a same note, Zig Serafin, Corporate Vice President of Skype for Business at Microsoft also stated that Microsoft was excited to see Logitech provide the first next-generation Skype Room Systems solution and that it was now bringing the company's customers a low-cost, high-quality, consistent Skype for Business experience to every meeting space.

While stating the importance of a simpler and an affordable collaboration solution, Roopam Jain, Industry Director of Unified Communications and Collaboration, Frost & Sullivan exclaimed that with the new solution, Microsoft and Logitech were simplifying the meeting experience and that it would now ultimately help drive greater video adoption.

On the other hand, Logitech SmartDock offers HDMI input and output, three USB 3.1 ports and gigabit Ethernet, allowing a variety of Skype Room Systems-certified devices to be connected, including Logitech ConferenceCams. In addition, a power-saving sensor conveniently activates the Logitech SmartDock when motion is detected in the meeting space, and automatically turns the display off when the room is empty.

Content can be shared via HDMI easily with 1080p 60fps input and capture, bringing any collaboration experience to life. Logitech is also offering the Logitech SmartDock Extender Box with a single five-meter cable integrating HDMI, USB, LAN and power. With a pivoting, cast-metal base, the dock secures the tablet into place and a combination of tamper-resistant screws and a Kensington® lock helps ensure that the tablet is always ready for any meeting.

As for pricing and availability, Logitech SmartDock will be available through authorized distributors in India from February, 2017. SmartDock has an MSRP of INR 69,995/- and will be sold as part of a Skype Room System package. The SmartDock Extender Box has an MSRP of INR 29,995/-.

For more information, you can visit Logitech.com or the Logitech blog.

