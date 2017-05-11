MediaTek launches new smart home and healthcare devices in India

Today, in collaboration with PiOctave and Chainway, MediaTek India has unveiled two new advanced devices at the 3rd Smart Cities India 2017 Expo. The IoT (Internet of Things) devices, which include a video doorbell from PiOctave and a device for the healthcare industry from Chainway, will hit the markets in Q3 2017. The products are designed keeping in mind not only the corporate organizations and hospitals, but also the general public.

"Collaborating with PiOctave and Chainway is an essential part of MediaTek's commitment to make every-day life stress-free and more convenient. Through our R&D efforts and constant technology advancements, MediaTek continues to deliver technology to enrich, and enhance everyday life" said Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Country Head, Corporate Sales International, MediaTek, commenting on the launch.

The Sure Smart Video Doorbell from PiOctave is basically a next-gen security device that will help enhance the home security. It has the ability to sense the surroundings, interact, analyze and even react to a situation.

The doorbell offers some interesting features like the 180-degree panoramic view, night vision etc. Moreover, it can connect to your smartphone through cloud and send you alert notifications, call emergency services and connect to the neighborhood in case of a break in.

Talking about the Chainway's H100; this product is meant for the healthcare industry. It features a fingerprint sensor and a camera. Built on IoT and Cloud computing technologies, the device can easily connect to HIS, EMR systems via Wi-Fi or 4G networks.

The medical professionals can scan wristbands of the patients using the Chainway PDA device to obtain information about the patient's history, medical administration records and other data.

In addition to this, this system will keep track of the staff workload schedule, streamline ward rounds and record patient's condition.