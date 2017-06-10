Moleskine Smart Writing Set: An efficient analog-to-digital note-taking solution

William Penn, the purveyor of premium writing instruments is unveiling a new way to create, work and study.

If you are wondering how? The company is launching a new Moleskine Smart Writing Set. The brand Moleskine has inevitably been known for its variety of elegant writing instruments and objects like notebooks, diaries, journals and various other reading accessories which have always been an indispensable companion to the creative professionals and enthusiasts alike.

What is Moleskine Writing Set? The Moleskine Writing Set incorporates a digital friendly notebook with specially designed pages and stickers for smartphone syncing. The Moleskine in its smart writing set includes a specially designed notebook, pen and an app that works in tandem to instantly digitize notes and sketches made on paper. Moleskine's solution allows you to take physical notes on real paper with an ink-equipped pen and sync them to your phone or tablet. You can edit notes, transcribe handwritten words into digital text, and share files with yourself and others through a variety of apps and cloud services. "The hands-on immediacy of putting pen to paper teamed with the advantages of digital creativity makes this Moleskine Smart Writing Set an instrument of great benefit for creative idealists and design geeks," says the company. Features The writing set includes Paper Tablet designed to work with Pen+, Pen+ smartpen, USB cable for smart pen recharging, 1 pen tip ink refill, User Manual and the history of Moleskine. N coded technology allows the Pen+ to recognize where it is in the Paper Tablet and capture each pen stroke as you capture your thoughts. The App then smoothly transfers your freehand notes from page to screen in real time, giving you the possibility to digitize text, edit, organize, share and bring your ideas to life. You can simply tap the envelope icon on the page to share instantly. The Moleskine Notes App helps you store notes and sketches and apart from that lets you share, export, edit and search files easily. The app can be downloaded for free from the App store as well from Google Play Store. Pricing and Availability This Smart Writing Set is available at selected William Penn stores which are Forum Mall in Bangalore, Select City Walk Mall in New Delhi, IGIA Terminal 1D of New Delhi and High Street Phoenix in Mumbai and is priced at Rs. 19,995. The writing set is also available on the company's website.