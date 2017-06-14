New audio chips and Smart Audio Platform launched by Qualcomm

We are already familiar with smart home products like Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo and the recently launched Google Home. Even the Voice and Music division of Qualcomm launched a couple of audio products which is expected to benefit audio devices and smart home products.

Now, the company has introduced CSRA68100, which is a new high-end flash chip for wireless speakers and headphones. Other than that, it has also announced a range of Bluetooth chips that belong to QCC3XXX family for low and mid-range devices. For USB Type-C enabled devices, Qualcomm has launched WHS9420 and WHS9410 chipsets. Further, it has unveiled DDFA class-D amplifier that can be paired with high-end speakers.

Well, there's more, the chipset manufacturer has launched a smart audio platform that is powered by Snapdragon technologies. Sounds pretty exciting! Doesn't it?

Talking about the details, the CSRA68100 chip and QCC3XXX family chips come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. These chips also support Qualcomm's aptX codec. It means that they will be able to produce the same sound quality even if the user is using a supported product running on an older Bluetooth version.

Their DSP capabilities are claimed to be four times better than the predecessor. They come with voice control support and provides 24-bit 192 kHz codec through inputs and outputs. There are other features such as NFC support, capacitive touch controller, and inbuilt power management feature.

Moving on, the QCC3XXX is an entry-level chip and meant to offer premium features on low-tier devices. The new range has 8 chipsets; three are for Bluetooth speakers and the rest are for various headsets. The features found in these devices are the aptX codec, Bluetooth 5.0, ambient noise cancellation and TrueWireless tech from Qualcomm.

The WHS9420 and 9410 chipsets are meant for earphones and other USB-Type C enabled devices that get audio support from smartphones. The Direct Digital Feedback Amplifier (DDFA) has a lower power class-D design that will allow original equipment manufacturers to configure output transistors for different power points on a wide range of products such as portables, home theater soundbars and high-end headphones.

The new Smart Audio Platform that is powered by Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 212 supports both Linux and Android. It is more efficient as compared to a regular audio SoC, as it packs quad cores of Cortex A53 or A7, Hexagon DSP capabilities and All-Ways Aware technology as an optional feature.

Apart from that, it carries support for many apps, 32-bit 192 KHz audio streaming, VoIP, digital assistants and biometric recognition through voice. It also features 24-bit aptX HD wireless audio, noise cancellation, and AllPlay speakers. The Smart Audio Program also provides support for touch screen display and configurable speaker output power.