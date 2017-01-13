Nintendo brings Mario to the “real world” with Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo’s event is never complete without Mario and yesterday was no exception. The Japanese company, at its console event yesterday, had announced that it would release Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch.

The company teased Super Mario Odyssey first back in October when it launched the trailer for Nintendo Switch. Now, Nintendo has provided a closer look at what’s yet to come in the Mario universe.

As it can be seen in the trailer, Mario is out of the Mushroom world and has a lot of adventurous worlds coming his way for exploration. He will be seen jumping across many locations which will “look familiar in the real world,” the company said. It had also stated that this is the first time Nintendo’s mascot has such “a large sandbox to explore.”

Also, in the Odyssey, Mario has some new enemies and friends. For example, his new cap with wide eyes can be used as a boomerang to fight the enemies. The game is set to launch in late 2017 (holiday season).