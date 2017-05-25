Is Nokia prepping a new tablet, camera and head-mounted display?

HMD is prepping to release the already announced Android smartphones - Nokia 6. Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the global markets. Also, the company is highly anticipated to unveil the next wave of smartphones including the flagship Nokia 9 and Nokia 8.

In the meantime, it looks like the company is not going to stop with launching just smartphones. We say this as a new video posted on the official YouTube channel shows that the company is trying its hands on different product categories. The video titled "We create the technology to connect the world" seems to be related to the IoT, 5G, digital health and virtual reality those are meant to shape the future of technology for a different kind of experience.

This video showcases that Nokia is prepping a few devices such as a camera, a head-mounted display and a tablet. It also shows how Nokia is creating these new technologies.

Nokia tablet in the making The Nokia tablet seems to have a weird screen ratio. But this one shown on the video seems to be different from the one that was allegedly spotted on the GFXBench database with a large 18.4-inch display. At least, we know that HMD will launch Android tablets in the future. Earlier this year, Nokia was speculated to launch a head-mounted display, but the plan was claimed to be called off by the company. Now, it looks like a new head-mounted display is on tow. Nokia camera seems doubtful While it makes sense to expect Android tablets and a head-mounted display from Nokia, a Nokia camera seems to be a bizarre idea for now. The reason is that Nokia hasn't expressed its plans to come up with a camera so far. Check out the video Here's the Nokia video that showcases these devices.