Nokia launches smart weighing scale and wireless blood pressure monitor

Nokia acquired Withings, a French company last year. Withings is known for its activity trackers that have stunning aesthetics.

Having been acquired by Nokia, the company operates under the Nokia Technologies' Digital Health division. If you haven't forgotten, Nokia had announced previously that it will launch its own portfolio of digital health products in Summer 2017. Now, the Nokia-branded digital health products are official.

The new Nokia digital health products including the Nokia trackers, vital health devices, scales and home products can be bought online via health.nokia.com. These products will also be available via the leading retailers across the world including Amazon and Best Buy. The portfolio will be up for sale via other retailers such as Target, Apple, etc. soon.

Nokia has added new products to the digital health products portfolio. These new products include Nokia Body BMI Wi-Fi connected scale and BPM+ soft-cuff blood pressure monitor. Even the Nokia Health Mate app has been updated with the 360-degree view of health. Watch the video posted by Nokia showing a 360-degree video captured by the Nokia OZO VR camera below.

The Nokia digital health product lineup is claimed to deliver actionable insights, providing users with results equivalent to daily check-ups.

Nokia BMI Wi-Fi connected scale

This scale is priced at $59.95 (approx. Rs. 3,800) and offers smart weight management for the whole family. It offers high accuracy measurements using the patented Position Control technology. There is a weight trend graph showing your progress during each weigh-in and offers instant access to BMI trend and data analysis with the Health Mate app.

Nokia BPM+

This blood pressure monitor is priced at $129.95 (approx. 8,400) lets you measure your blood pressure at home or on the go. It measures the systolic and diastolic blood pressure as well as heart rate and the results will be displayed on the Health Mate app.

Nokia Health Mate app

The Health Mate app has been updated with support to 360-degree view of health. Also, it has received five new programs such as Sleep Smarter, Better Body, Pregnancy Tracker, Healthier Heart and the Leaderboard. This app is compatible with both Android and iOS and is available for free.