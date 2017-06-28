Qualcomm to come up with VR sensors and controllers

Qualcomm has just announced that it has formed three new partnerships in order to advance the company's mobile VR ambitions. The companies that have joined hands with Qualcomm are Bosch Sensortec, OmniVision, and Ximmerse.

Bosch Sensortec will ensure the inclusion of the BMX055 orientation sensor within Qualcomm's Head Mounted Display Accelerator Program (HAP). While the partnership with OmniVision sees HAP able to make use of the OV9282 image sensor. Lastly, Ximmerse's contribution to HAP comes by way of controllers that are optimized for use with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

To be more specific, inclusion of controllers that would offer lower latency and high-precision drift-free tracking.

To remind you, Qualcomm first announced the HAP in February this year with an aim to help manufacturers interested in VR. Essentially, the program would let have access to reference materials, tools, and resources in order to easily produce VR compatible hardware.

Some of those resources include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 Virtual Reality Development Kit (VRDK) and the company's Snapdragon 835-based VR reference headset. For those who are not aware, it is a head-mounted-display (HMD) which can be used to form the design basis of other HMDs.

If you remember, Google and Qualcomm jointly announced a new standalone VR headset at this year's Google I/O event. It is expected to become available by the end of 2017.

Today Qualcomm talked about controllers, an orientation sensor, and an image sensor. Their inclusion with HAP means that hardware based on Qualcomm's reference design will be able to benefit from the expertise of the companies.