Samsung announces VR Live Pass to enable users to watch live events

Samsung Electronics has just announced VR Live Pass on Gear VR, in a joint venture with UFC, X Games and Live Nation. Basically, Samsung will live stream select events happening across the world so the users can experience immersive virtual reality broadcasts of those events through the Gear VR platform.

Starting from early June, the VR Live Pass on Gear VR events will let Gear VR users watch live music or sports events and performances from any part of the world. Not only this, the Korean electronics giant has also expanded its reach to 45 countries, so that more people get the opportunity to use the Samsung Gear VR platform. Samsung hopes to strengthen its foothold in the VR industry, with this move.

"We are excited to offer Samsung Gear VR users the opportunity to experience their favorite live music and sporting events through our industry-leading VR ecosystem," said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics while announcing the VR Live Pass.

Talking about the partnership with UFC, X Games and Live Nation, he said, "Partnering with these companies to expand our VR services helps us to open up a new gateway of opportunities for fans and demonstrate our commitment to delivering experiences that make the seemingly impossible, possible."

Undoubtedly, this comes as a great news for Gear VR users, who will be able to experience live entertainment without the need to physically attend the events. Moreover, they will get to see extreme close-up shots. And all this without spending a penny. This does sound awesome.

