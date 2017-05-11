Samsung Galaxy S8’s fast charge battery pack is now available in the US

It was already known to everyone that the South Korean giant, Samsung would launch a portable battery pack for their much-hyped phones, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Now it's the turn of this new portable device to get some limelight. The device is out for sale in U.S and you can buy it either from Samsung website or from Amazon which is placed with a price tag of $59.99. As mentioned in the headline, this battery pack is having a capacity of 5,100 mAh. The company says that this device can offer up to two full charges on most of the recent smartphones.

This battery pack will have a USB Type-C port and also a standard USB port. This standard port is used for charging this battery pack. So, this lets you charge both the pack and the smartphone at the same time. The USB Type-C to microUSB converter is bundled along with this box, so it can support the older generation port as well.

It also offers a fast charging support for devices that are compatible with this feature. On the other hand, the regular handsets will have a standard 2A output. The device with fast charging support has the capacity to charge up to 1.5x faster than the standard device.

To indicate the amount of power left in this portable battery, it comes with a LED indicator in it. The battery pack will have a strap for comfortable holding and the device is made available in silver and navy blue color variants.

