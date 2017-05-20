Samsung’s Gear VR may get Kids Mode soon

Samsung always comes up with one or the other innovation in their products. VR headset is one such innovation, built to accessorize the latest of its high-end flagships. It offers a great way of entertainment and works with Galaxy Smartphones.

The Gear VR is one such popular virtual reality headset which has been developed by the South Korean giant. According to few statistical reports, the company managed to sell this device more than the other competitors. Since the demand for new features keeps increasing day-by-day, the company tries to add some interesting attributes to grab the attention of the users worldwide.

In the beginning of this year, Samsung came up with a latest VR device having a wireless controller in it. Now as per the information stated by SamMobile, the company is working towards bringing a new Kid Mode for this Gear VR headset.

Also Read: Google I/O: Standalone VR headsets from Lenovo & HTC Vive, Tango phone from Asus & more announcemets

We have already seen the same feature being introduced by the company for its Galaxy devices and now they are trying to add the same in the VR headset. No much information about this Kid Mode is revealed yet, but it looks like the company may add some interesting contents to attract the kids and may also include some parental control features in it.

This is not an end, a few years back they have also released a tab mainly focused for Kids known as Galaxy Tab 3 Kids. It came with a UI which was designed to be kid-friendly with some educational apps in it.

It looks like the company wants to concentrate on the kids as well by developing such products.

Source