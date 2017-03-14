Seagate Launches 12TB Helium Enterprise Drives For Nex-Gen Data Centers

At the OCP Summit this week, Seagate announced that its new 12TB helium enterprise drives are now shipping to cloud providers for the purpose of evaluation.

Seagate is having a plan to start this shipment in the June quarter of 2017. The Seagate Enterprise with a capacity of 3.5 HDD 12TB has the ability to locate and organize the increasing amount of unstructured data they possess and make it available quickly and reliably for customers. It is engineered to accommodate 550TB workloads annually with a market leading MTBF of 2.5 million hours.

It is also designed to operate 24/7 for five years continuously in the most rigorous enterprise data center environments by delivering good reliability and the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) for enterprise storage products in the industry.

"Seagate's new 12TB hard drive is an ideal component for our OCP-based solutions, and the integration of these innovative new drives will offer our customers the reliable and efficient storage they need," said Mike Yang, senior vice president and general manager of Quanta Computer Inc. and president of Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT).

Seagate's engineers have implemented new firmware and hardware innovations to the helium-filled hard drives with the following key improvements:

- Highly scalable hard drive storage.

- 50 percent higher capacity.

- 21 percent increase in IOPs performance/watt perfect.

- 20 percent increase in enhanced caching performance.

"Data storage innovations have led to dramatically improved business results. For example, Cloud companies are storing massive amounts of videos and images in hyper-scale infrastructures for search and social applications. Our 12TB drive helps solve the proliferation of data both enterprise and cloud service customers must manage and move while improving response times," said John Morris, vice president of products at Seagate.