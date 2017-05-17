Sony IMX382 high-speed vision sensor can detect and track objects at 1,000 fps

Sony has announced the launch of the IMX382 high-speed vision sensor that enables both detection and tracking of objects at a frame rate of 1,000 fps. The samples of the sensor will start shipping in October 2017.

The IMX382 vision sensor features a stacked configuration along with a signal processing circuit layer and a back-illuminated pixel array. The former has image processing circuits as well as a programmable column parallel processor that can deliver high-speed detection and tracking of the target. This configuration facilitates high-sensitivity imaging with the back-illuminated pixel array.

The new Sony IMX382 image sensor uses details such as color and brightness from pixels to detect the target and extracts the centroid, motion vector, and moment of the object and gives the output information from the vision sensor in every frame.

In comparison to the earlier systems with an image sensor of 30fps, this one with 1,000 fps is around 33 times faster when it comes to imaging speed than the conventional chips. This product can capture objects that move quickly and detect the same from the image information.

The high-speed tracking ability of this sensor enables providing real-time feedback to robots, autonomous robot operation, etc. It will make the robot teaching process more efficient with improved productivity.

Apart from the ability to detect and track objects at 1,000 frames per second, this Sony IMX382 sensor has an inbuilt sensing function for power saving and a compact system. Also, there is an evaluation kit that will let the sensor to be evaluated in various usage environments.

In the conventional systems, the image processing to detect and track objects is carried out at a later stage using a computer or any other computing device. The Sony IMX382 vision sensor changes this practice by delivering everything on a single chip.