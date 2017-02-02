Sony PS4 Pro, PlayStation VR, and PS4 Slim Indian pricing and launch details revealed

After months of wait, Sony has finally launched the PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, and the PlayStation VR headset in India.

Priced at Rs. 38,990, the PS4 Pro supports 4K resolution gameplay and also comes with HDR capabilities. The PS4 Slim, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 27,990. Bookings for both the models has already begun (earlier today) and the units will start shipping from mid-February. The PlayStation VR headset will only be made available by March, though.

In case people are interested in buying the PlayStation VR bundle which is inclusive of the PlayStation camera, you will have to shell out Rs. 41,990. Minus the PS camera, the bundle will be available for Rs. 37,990. Also, the company has made the PS VR backward compatible. So, the first generation PS4 users won’t have to worry about that aspect.

Sony has already updated some of the famous games like The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Rachet & Clank to make use of the new PS4 Pro’s hardware. And users will also be able to stream 4K content from Netflix.

Jim Ryan, President of SIEE and President of Global Sales & Marketing SIE said, “The launch of the PS4 Pro is an immensely exciting moment for PlayStation. Never before have we introduced a new console in the middle of a platform’s life-cycle. By providing developers with a new way to showcase their creativity, PS4 Pro enables us to prove out commitment to innovation as well as deliver captivating gameplay experiences for the players.”