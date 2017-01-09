Tomorrow is a Big Day For Tesla And its Users, Find Out Why

A big day awaits for Tesla and its owners tomorrow. The company's CEO Elon Musk has tweeted this morning confirming that a new update will roll out tomorrow in active mode for the first 1,000 vehicles and in shadow mode for the rest of the fleet again. The scheduled update is basically a new version of the update that was pushed last week.

As per Elon's tweet, the HW2 software update will be fully functional in 1000 cars and run in "shadow mode" for the rest. Post rolling the update to the first 1,000 vehicles, the Tesla team will analyze the performance aspects of the cars with autopilot mode in active state. If everything goes as planned, the update will be pushed to the rest of the fleet by the end of the week.

SEE ALSO: Everything About The Newly Launched Nokia 6: Nokia's Latest Android Smartphone

The tweet also mentions that the update will improve the HW1 autopilot feature and will enable the Ludicrous+ feature on Tesla vehicles. As reported by electric.co, owners driving the Model S P100Ds with Ludicrous mode will be the lucky ones as the new update will also apparently include the Easter Egg to unleash more power and will bring the 0-60 time down to 2.4 seconds.

Recently we came across a video where a dash cam footage suggested that a Tesla on Autopilot successfully predicted a nearby freeway crash before it actually happened. The video was uploaded on Twitter showing the incident on a highway in Netherlands.

The HW2 models from Tesla come equipped with advanced radar, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Tesla says that when this tech is fully functional, the Tesla vehicle can handle an autonomous trip from New York to Los Angeles, drop its driver in Times Square and park itself.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals