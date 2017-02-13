Xiaomi to announce smart guitar and child wristwatch tomorrow

By announcing the most awaited mid-ranged Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 last month, the Chinese smartphone vendor is all set to stir the smart home space now.

The official Mi Home Weibo page is showcasing two new smart home products and is said to make its first public appearance tomorrow, February 14. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to spread the love by announcing these smart home products.

Weibo page shows that Xiaomi will be announcing its 60th and 61st smart home products wherein one is likely to a smart guitar and other will be a child wristwatch with GPS functionality. The GPS enable smart watch is expected to help the child track locations when lost somewhere or in an emergency.

Alongside the details, Xiaomi has tipped a teaser of the products as well. Looking at the video of the Mi Smart guitar, it shows that the gadget is going to teach new learners how to play in just 10 minutes. Can you really beat that? Seems impossible, isn't it? Well, Xiaomi is going to make it possible now.

The smart guitar is expected to be available at a price tag of between 1,000-2,000 yuan which is roughly between Rs. 9,700 and Rs. 19,400. The Xiaomi guitar also comes with an app which helps the user with stuffs like metronome timer, auxiliary tuning function and so much more, making him/her the perfect guitarist.

Not only that, the smart guitar is expected to feature LED lights on the guitar that lights up simultaneously showing the real-time fingering. Well, if the rumors are to be believed, both the tipped device will be announced tomorrow, February 14 at 10 AM sharp.

