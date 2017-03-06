Xiaomi to unveil a coffee machine on March 7; teasers are out

Lately, an array of Xiaomi home products went on sale including the Mi Smart Camera, Mi Smart Scale, etc. Now, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to announce another product in the lineup tomorrow.

The manufacturer well known for its smartphones as well as smart home products has shared a set of teasers on Weibo confirming the launch of a product on March 7. The company hasn't revealed which product it will launch tomorrow, but these teasers show a silhouette of something like a coffee shot.

While a coffee machine from Xiaomi is expected from these posters, we aren't sure if the same will be a smart product. Maybe it might have the ability to sync with the Mi Home app, making it a smart product under the MIJIA lineup.

If the alleged coffee machine goes official from the company, then it will mark the launch of the 67th smart home product from Xiaomi. Such products from Xiaomi are made under the sub-brand MIJIA and most of them go through crowdfunding.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Walkie Talkie, Mi Router HD, Mi Smart Camera & more go on sale

Xiaomi is one of the popular smartphone makers known for its budget-friendly and feature-rich offerings those have lured the attention of numerous fans. The company has been focusing a lot on expanding its portfolio and is aiming to attain a wider user base with a range of smart home products. Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi has already launched a few successful products including smart cookers, electric bikes, air purifiers, umbrella, pens, and many others.

Tomorrow we will get a clear picture of what Xiaomi has to roll up its sleeve. Let's wait for the launch to get more information.

Source